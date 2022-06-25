Voice of the People, June 25, 2022

Lower gasoline prices a self-serve gimmick

Regarding the recent story, “Pump more to pay less? Gas station in Cape May County gives drivers a price break”:

The headline to me seems to provide cover for promoting a gimmick. It speaks volumes that Fuel Your Way NJ, the group organizing the self-serve gasoline demonstration, didn’t respond to the reporter in time for inclusion in the story. It states that people from New Jersey have traveled outside of New Jersey and have managed to pump their own gas, but has anyone said they see lower gas prices than what they are paying in New Jersey? Gas station owner Jerry Mancuso said he thinks self-serve will result in lower prices, which the group was promoting with this gimmick of giving 10 cents a gallon off the gas price.

But does a store in New Jersey which has self-checkout, do people get a discount for doing checkout themselves? Before the ban on plastic bags in the food store some offered a discount to those who brought their own bags, but are they currently? I had a customer in front of me ask the cashier if there is a discount for providing your own bag, she was told no because you do not have a choice, it is the law.

I am sure there are a lot good reasons for self-serve, but I believe paying less is not one. There was some research in the article, citing surveys that said a majority of people favor allowing self-serve gas and keeping full service available.

Jim Mandis

Hammonton