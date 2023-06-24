Memoirs are needed for accurate history

Revisionist history is happening at an alarming pace. We are being lied to and treated as lesser humans by those in positions of power as though we experienced something entirely different than the spin coming from the current administration and their accomplices. In their efforts to change American culture, once vaunted institutions — such as the media, academia, the intelligence community and now even corporate America and our military — have taken a hard left turn into the Woke Universe of bizarro science. This includes everything from gender identity to climate change, from basic math and language to foreign policy. It appears to be all encompassing.

Emboldened by progressively indoctrinated generations, this ploy has taken hold even as Americans are slowly awakening to the disaster. I urge everyone over 60 to immediately take stock and write down their own memoirs for posterity. If this onslaught is not thwarted, perhaps a few million memoirs might be helpful to those who inherit the future. The planet will be fine. The climate of freedom is quite another matter.

James M. Spickard

Little Egg Harbor

Moderate LoBiondo was better Republican

I miss former Congressman Frank LoBiondo a great deal. He not only accomplished great things for the district but also served with honor and distinction. Had he been congressman when President Trump failed to prove his voter fraud cases in the courts or in the various state legislatures and after the riots of Jan. 6, I believe LoBiondo would have voted to support the presidential candidate chosen by a fair and honest electoral system.

In this dangerous moment, with House Speaker McCarthy threatening the country’s financial stability, LoBiondo might have worked with other moderate Republicans, inspiring them as needed, and with Democrats, to reach a safe and thoughtful resolution. Unfortunately our present congressman, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, sides with the right wing.

Jay Nichols

Egg Harbor Township