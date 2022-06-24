Voice of the People, June 24, 2022

Partisan gas pumps

All this talk about pumping your own gas to save money. How about separate gas pumps? Those who voted for Trump pay $2 a gallon. Those who voted for Biden pay $10 a gallon.

James McCusker

Somers Point

Adjust teens’ sleeping, not school start times

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Quit dithering, start high schools in NJ later”:

The Editorial Board missed the mark in its recent advocacy for adjusting high school start times. The board, which traditionally cautions against government micromanagement, has stunningly taken the position that high school start times should be adjusted so that teens can sleep longer.

What the editorial suggests might have been considered inconveniencing adults and political constituents, is actually a very real impact on regular parents, student athletes and school employees. Families’ lives are scheduled by two things typically; their work schedule and daily routine of their children. Adjusting when high schoolers start the school day would create a ripple effect and require many parents to seek new work schedules, which are often controlled by other variables, in order to take their children to school later.

Many student athletes participate in sports that are not played under stadium lights. When schools dismiss later in the afternoon, every after school activity is pushed later, and athletes will suffer as their sports are cut short by darkness at schools that do not have the luxury of lighting their fields.

If high schoolers are truly walking around schools like zombies the way the medical organizations cited by The Press insinuate, then parents should take a proactive role in ensuring their children are getting appropriate rest and not staying up on social media until the wee hours of the night. As a high school athlete I was up at 5 a.m. three days a week for early practice. My teammates and I survived just fine, and so will today’s students.

Finally, if a school is to adjust their start times, that decision should come from the board of education, rather than the Legislature. Boards of education are both more in-touch with the mood of their voters, as well as more accountable to them. As this publication has sometimes rightly advocated in the past, local control is far more beneficial than a one-size-fits-all solution from Trenton.

Matt Richardson

Galloway Township