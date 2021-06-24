Voice of the People, June 24 2021

Only some price hikes from scarcity vilified

A human collection calling themselves “the overtold” wish television would divert a portion of its reporting zeal away from the antics of expected weather and devote it to informing the viewers of impending assaults upon their wallets.

Television, admirably, accords equal recognition to those who engage in humanity-helping deeds. If an elderly woman tumbles to the sidewalk, whoever stops to restore her to her former altitude is always by television newscasts praised generously. Furthermore, unlike members of the public, television news never discounts the value of a good deed because the benefactor needs bathing, smokes cigarettes, curses pigeons, etc.

However, when the conduct occurs on the end of the spectrum, when it is of negative content, television seems not to abide by the principle of equal treatment.

During the recent shutdown of a major fuel pipeline, television reported on a gas station proprietor who raised high the prices he charged motorists, insinuating he was greedy, self-centered and without concern for motoring Americans.