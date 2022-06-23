Voice of the People, June 23, 2022

Prefer full-serve gas to small price cut

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “$5 gas a good time for cheaper self-serve”:

Save money pumping your own gas? Ha! What is the decrease in price going to be, 5 cents? That would be a big deal. Some other states’ gas prices are higher than our current prices, and they pump their own. I think the gas stations are behind this to save money on less employees. I’d rather stay in my nice warm or cool car instead of braving bad weather.

New Jerseyans always lose. Remember years ago our 27 cent gas tax increase to fix our roads. Have you seen our roads? They are a disgrace. Seems this money was spent elsewhere.

Susan Hammell

Egg Harbor Township

Media not credible

When will the Press or any media outlets actually point out all of the corruption on the left?

Every story tries diligently to paint conservatives as criminals or evil, when it’s the Democrats who have a storied history of recent corruption, starting with President Obama and now worse, with President Biden.

Report all the facts and maybe one day the media might be believable.

Robert Bell

Hammonton