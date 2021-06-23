Voice of the People, June 23, 2021

Legislators show need to vote Democrats out
This voting session June 3 in Trenton proved once again that 20 years of Democratic control in both houses has created a sense of disdain for the voters in the state.
Two pieces of legislation that were beyond reason were passed, and every New Jersey resident should be upset about them.
The first would ensure the continuation of some of Gov. Murphy’s executive orders until January. There was never an account of why this baffling legislation was needed.
And in the bill was $6.2 billion of federal CARES money that was not allocated in the state budget.
The Senate president said he thought it would have been in the budget, but we haven’t heard justification from the Democrat chairing the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.
Think what $6.2 billion could do for New Jersey — fully fund schools, fund aid for special needs children, help hospitals and health care providers, and provide additional staffing for nursing homes, medical day care, and home health care agencies.
Additional funding could boost transit systems throughout the state, as well as doing roads projects that have been pushed off for years.
Imagine what it would mean to help the homeless and poor in New Jersey, and take care of the uninsured and underinsured and others in desperate need.
We could do that with $6.2 billion.
Unfortunately, I am sure this money will keep being spent on special projects designed to lock up votes for the governor’s reelection effort.
The second piece of legislation is just as upsetting — a resolution honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci.
More than 2,000 of his emails have recently been made public, and it appears he may have suspected all along where the coronavirus started. We are seeing signs of cover-ups yet the Legislature honored him for his great work.
The proper response to those who voted for such legislation, and to those Democrats in more conservative districts who voted no for political cover but never never spoke against it, is simply to vote them out.
State Sen. Robert Singer
Lakewood
Dems still seek charges just to smear Trump
When Donald Trump was president, the Democratic House, especially Nancy Pelosi, filed charges of impeachment twice and there was no conviction.
The Democrats seemed happy, though, because they could forever say that President Donald Trump was impeached twice. They supposed that the man in the street would not know that Trump was officially deemed to be not guilty. They figured the stamp of impeachment would be a stain on him forever.
Now, Manhattan District Attorney Vance is trying very hard to indict Trump, or his businesses, on some sort of charges. Who knows if any charges will stick? But, it will be enough for Vance and his boosters, the usual Democrats, to be able to say out loud and scream and yell that former President Trump was indicted.
Just as with the impeachment stain, the legal job at hand is to simply stain Trump with the label of being indicted, forgetting about his guilt or innocence.
This wrap up smear tactic, about the impeachments, was attributed to Pelosi.
David F. Lipton
Toms River