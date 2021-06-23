Voice of the People, June 23, 2021

Legislators show need to vote Democrats out

This voting session June 3 in Trenton proved once again that 20 years of Democratic control in both houses has created a sense of disdain for the voters in the state.

Two pieces of legislation that were beyond reason were passed, and every New Jersey resident should be upset about them.

The first would ensure the continuation of some of Gov. Murphy’s executive orders until January. There was never an account of why this baffling legislation was needed.

And in the bill was $6.2 billion of federal CARES money that was not allocated in the state budget.

The Senate president said he thought it would have been in the budget, but we haven’t heard justification from the Democrat chairing the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Think what $6.2 billion could do for New Jersey — fully fund schools, fund aid for special needs children, help hospitals and health care providers, and provide additional staffing for nursing homes, medical day care, and home health care agencies.

Additional funding could boost transit systems throughout the state, as well as doing roads projects that have been pushed off for years.