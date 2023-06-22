Emerson warned of colleges off mission

Ralph Waldo Emerson issued a prophetic warning regarding the 1st Amendment. He delivered it as part of a speech to the Phi Beta Kappa Society at Harvard in 1837:

“Colleges, in like manner, have their indispensable office — to teach elements. But they can only highly serve us when they aim not to drill, but to create; when they gather from far every ray of various genius to their hospitable halls, and by the concentrated fires set the hearts of their youth on flame. Thought and knowledge are natures in which apparatus and pretension avail nothing. Gowns and pecuniary foundations, though of towns of gold, can never countervail the least sentence or syllable of wit. Forget this, and our American colleges will recede in their public importance, whilst they grow richer every year.”

Bob Zentmeyer

Egg Harbor Township

DEP staffers merit criminal prosecution

Adding to the outrage already expressed over the DEP’s destruction of its own land at a Glassboro Wildlife Management Area and violations of its own rules, I suggest the DEP and the Attorney General’s Office file criminal charges against all individual DEP employees who were involved in these violations of Freshwater Wetlands Protection Act rules.

The law says, “A person who knowingly, purposely, or recklessly violates N.J.S.A. 13:9B-1 et seq. or any regulation, rule, permit, or order adopted or issued by the Department pursuant thereto, shall be guilty, upon conviction, of a crime of the third degree and shall be subject to a fine of no less than $5,000 and not more than $50,000 per day of violation, or imprisonment, or both.”

DEP employees, of all people, should know the purpose for protection and the rules. It’s bittersweet that DEP pledges to restore the site and include the required public comment period, but unless those responsible individuals are removed from their jobs and prosecuted, their disregard for the rules will only happen again.

Julie Akers

Newtonville