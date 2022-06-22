Voice of the People, June 22, 2022

Jill Biden has earned

education doctorate

Regarding the recent letter, “President Biden not up to stressful job”:

The letter concerning President Biden didn't reveal the whole story of Jill Biden's education.

The author states that she presents herself as a doctor without having an M.D. or PhD. She does however have an EdD (doctor of education) not to mention two master’s degrees. She absolutely can present herself as a doctor.

Her educational prowess does not necessarily diminish her concern for her husband's health and welfare. Although I don't know her priorities, I wonder if she ever had a great desire to live in the White House.

Joseph Fister

Ocean View

Big Pharma, AMA

favored by media

The recent letter disclosing “bias in journalism” was the best of its kind I have ever read because it speaks the truth, as evidence d by a recent article that states, “One third of the one million Covid deaths could have been prevented.” This signifies media favoritism toward Big Pharma and the AMA. Why? Because of those 319,000 cases, most were probably caused by preexisting medical conditions combined with the treatment they received.

Also the media has shut down the voice of medically intelligent frontline doctors who offered preventive methods and combative cures that would have saved many more lives without Big Pharma and Fauci’s lies and mandates.

I’ve read many articles regarding “the enemy from within”; and that phrase certainly applies 100% to all the mainstream media that were given financial incentives by elitist billionaires and the government. Why? Because they only care about control of the people and making money.

Arthur Smith

Vineland

Higher rents a blow

to Gardner’s Basin

Regarding the recent story, “Gardner's Basin rents soar”:

Tell me that I'm not nuts. I read that the city of Atlantic City is raising the rent for the two main attractions in Gardner's Basin, the Back Bay Ale House and the Gilchrist restaurant. They will be paying more for rent per year. Gilchrist rent will rise from $30,000 to $60,000; the Back Bay Ale House will pay $130,000, up from $40,000.

I guess since Fish Heads is just about history, Atlantic City may as well get rid of every attraction back there while they're at it. Now that the casinos are having some of their best times ever profit wise, let's whack the little guy again. The casinos can pay less in taxes, so all of the residents and little businesses can pick up the slack.

It seems that whenever Atlantic City has something good such as Gardner’s Basin, officials will find some way to destroy it. At least now no one will have to drive up Atlantic Avenue to go there and destroy their car’s front end.

Geno Rapp

Atlantic City