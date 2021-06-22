Voice of the People, June 22, 2021

S.J. horseshoe crab part of pandemic fight

Let's try something a little different. For the first time, since COVID-19 engulfed ouR lives, I went out to dinner. Without a mask.

Wow. We've come a long way in a little over a year.

A classmate from Newport by the bay, our former class president, informed us of the importance of horseshoe crabs and their direct relationship in curbing COVID-19. Fortescue held a festival in May celebrating their abundance in this area. Flew in from Washington State to celebrate with family and friends. They had a jolly good time.

The festival was important, highlighting the local favorite’s part in fighting COVID-19. Horseshoe crab blood is an important element in the development of vaccines. Royal blood indeed. Moderna was the first to put it to use, testing vaccine for bacteria.

South Jersey, which protects the horseshoe crabs, can be proud of its participation in creating a go sign for vaccines.

The whole state should be proud of its heritage, the scientists, and the pharmaceutical firms, who took their courage and knowledge to create special serums to combat the worldwide spread of coronavirus.