Voice of the People, June 21, 2022

End state burden on Gardner’s Basin

So just to be clear, I think the city of Atlantic City and the state of New Jersey are about to drive a long time local businesses out of Gardner’s Basin with outrageous rent hikes and the Green Acres ruling. This location has been a long time favorite spot for locals and visitors for many years. First were the vendors that created no problems, then boaters, and all have been told to leave. What’s next?

As far as the Green Acres issue, the governor has been signing executive orders left and right. He could easily fix this by forgiving the grant that was issued back in the 1970s . That’s right, the 70’s. How long will this issue be a burden on the Basin?

Rocco Pepino

Atlantic City

Beach replenishment ruins sand profile

The Asbury Park Press keeps reporting that “erosion” destroys beaches and creates these crazy sand cliffs. But it is the Army Corps of Engineers and improper sand pumping that actually causes this.

Beaches normally have offshore sandbars that run parallel to the beach. There may be two or more of these bars as you go out from shore, each deeper than the next. As ocean swells come rolling in, the rule is that these swells break into waves when they reach a water depth less than 2/3 of the swell height.

On a gentle day the swells can be 2 feet high and break close to shore. But bigger, more powerful swells as high as 8-10 feet break far out from shore when they reach the outermost sandbar, expending their energy there. At least they did!

Today, the Army Corp projects have buried these sand bars, creating a beach profile that goes from dry beach to deep water very quickly. The waves roll in, unbroken, with all their power intact. The waves carve at the beach face, creating sand cliffs, and cutting back at the new wall of sand. Eventually the ocean will recreate the sandbars, but it takes years. Just in time for the next “replenishment” project to destroy them.

So, this has nothing to do with storms. Visit a more natural beach like Island Beach State Park or Sandy Hook and little damage from these storms occurs. We must stop blaming the ocean for damage that is really created by the Army Corps at a cost of hundreds of millions. It’s a disaster, a waste of taxpayer funds, and it needs to stop.

Ross Kushner

Sea Bright