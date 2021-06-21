Voice of the People, June 21, 2021

Wind projects combat rising seas, create jobs
I’m anxious and hopeful at the same time. I’m anxious, because without immediate action, much of New Jersey’s coastline will be lost under a projected 8 feet of sea-level rise by the end of the century, with it the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of neighbors.
Routine flooding near Atlantic City has increased from less than once a year between 1950 and 1960 to about eight times a year between 2007 and 2019. It’s gotten so bad we have to cancel school after the slightest storm for “flood days.”
I’m hopeful, because Gov. Phil Murphy committed to increase the state’s offshore wind capacity to 7,500 MW by 2035 to meet the goal of renewable energy generating half of all electricity produced in New Jersey. That’s exciting, especially since we have the country’s largest permitted project moving forward 16 miles off Atlantic City. Ocean Wind will produce 1,100-megawatts when operational and spur thousands of highly skilled jobs. It will reduce carbon emissions by 2.2 million tons annually -- the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road -- and provide a reliable and scalable source of energy, immune to supply shortages and price shocks.
The average wind farm being considered for New Jersey is projected to create 4,300 skilled, well-paying jobs and add $702 million to the economy. A wide majority of New Jersey voters, 82% favor expanding wind energy here, and nearly three-quarters, 73%, believe that offshore wind will impact our environment in a positive way.
According to the Workforce Development Institute, 74 different occupations are needed to build an offshore wind farm. The career opportunities range from data scientists, welders, accountants, safety technicians to marine biologists and engineers, generating thousands of additional jobs in construction, manufacturing, turbine demonstration, and transmission line projects.
In order to heed the International Energy Agency report’s warning, that governments must stop approving new oil and gas production in order to avert the most catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, we need multiple renewable energy sources powering the grid. Part of the answer is, as Bob Dylan might say, “blowing in the wind.”
Caren Fitzpatrick
Linwood
Atlantic County commissioner
Vaping flavors ignored
Regarding the recent letter, “Tobacco flavors lead to addiction”:
The author never once mentions vaping. Why not?
Vapes have a gazillion flavors, and while they are much less harmful than normal cigarettes, they still can be addictive, and can lead to smoking regular cigarettes. They also are extremely popular with the young.
Dayle Friedman