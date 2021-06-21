Voice of the People, June 21, 2021

Wind projects combat rising seas, create jobs

I’m anxious and hopeful at the same time. I’m anxious, because without immediate action, much of New Jersey’s coastline will be lost under a projected 8 feet of sea-level rise by the end of the century, with it the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of neighbors.

Routine flooding near Atlantic City has increased from less than once a year between 1950 and 1960 to about eight times a year between 2007 and 2019. It’s gotten so bad we have to cancel school after the slightest storm for “flood days.”

I’m hopeful, because Gov. Phil Murphy committed to increase the state’s offshore wind capacity to 7,500 MW by 2035 to meet the goal of renewable energy generating half of all electricity produced in New Jersey. That’s exciting, especially since we have the country’s largest permitted project moving forward 16 miles off Atlantic City. Ocean Wind will produce 1,100-megawatts when operational and spur thousands of highly skilled jobs. It will reduce carbon emissions by 2.2 million tons annually -- the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road -- and provide a reliable and scalable source of energy, immune to supply shortages and price shocks.