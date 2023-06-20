Draconian sentences would end gun crime

The argument over guns is never ending and totally unproductive in the reality of America. If we can’t (or won’t) control guns, let us focus on who is pulling the trigger.

People either look on the 2nd Amendment as the greatest or the worst of our constitutional amendments. No one can agree on gun control. So maybe we can look at this insane gun violence from a different angle.

Anyone who commits a crime with a gun should be sentenced to 30 years in jail with no opportunity for parole. The NRA should be happy with that since they continue to say that guns don’t kill, people do. Gun control advocates should be happy because now something would at least be done about the insane violence. Law enforcement should be happy because they would see the murderers or criminals who use guns off the street for a long time. Victims of gun violence and the neighborhoods that are being overwhelmed with gun violence should be happy that there are consequences for gun use.

This is not the perfect answer. But if we can’t realistically get the guns off the street, then get the people who use the guns off the street for a long time. No leniency for gun users.

Michael J. Makara

Mays Landing

Smart electric meters will cost ratepayers

Here is what Atlantic City Electric (ACE) ads do not tell you. ACE advertises that their new digital smart meters (SEN) that are being forced on everyone will be at no cost. The following excerpt is from BPU Docket No. EO20080541:

“In its Petition, ACE seeks Board approval of its SEN deployment plan and authority to recover the revenue requirement associated with its $159.2 million capital investment through a new rider, Rider IIP-SEN, as permitted pursuant to N.J.A.C. 14:3-2A.6(d). The Company proposed to recover the revenue requirement through customer’s monthly fixed service charge or ‘Customer Charge.’” The Company also requested authority to create regulatory assets for the incremental O&M costs and the $46 million of stranded costs, the recovery of which ACE proposed to defer and be addressed in a future base rate case.” Meaning future rate increases!

Electric rates will be increasing due to this “upgrade.” But also what may be more important is these smart meters will enable ACE in times of high electricity demand to cut back on the voltage being delivered to each house. This means that every electric motor and appliance will be working harder with reduced voltage and possibly limiting the useful life of the unit. Just who will be benefiting from this upgrade?

Joseph Sundra

Northfield

Forget space travel and save Earth

It is questionable why people are still interested in space travel.

In 1969 the United States was the first country to travel and land on the moon. It was a great scientific achievement but in reality the main purpose was to beat the Russians to the moon. Russia had up until that point been years ahead of us in the space race. After five more moon landings it was unreasonable to continue more.

What else is out there? Mars? It was estimated it would take about 7 to 8 months to reach Mars by spaceship. I certainly would not want to be cooped up inside a ship going to Mars. Too much could happen to people on this long journey.

Haven’t we trashed our planet long enough? Let’s clean up our backyard. We have things to live for right here on Earth. God gave us a beautiful place to live and yet we continue to mess things up. Elimination of plastic trash bags is a start.

Let’s keep planet Earth clean and healthy. It is certainly worth keeping. Let’s not travel to another heavenly body and trash that one up, too. Save our planet!

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City