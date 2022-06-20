Voice of the People, June 20, 2022

President Biden not up to stressful job

Most rational thinking people should know, there comes a time when it’s time to call it a career. I am a retired widower in my mid-60s, realized my limitations and bowed out gracefully when it came time to pass the torch to the next generation. Joe Biden was a sitting U.S. senator when I was in grammar school.

The president is obviously showing signs of advanced aging issues. His speech and coordination issues should be obvious to anyone paying attention. Not uncommon for anyone approaching their 80th birthday.

Congress should call on the Surgeon General to administer a cognitive test to see if this man is fit to hold the most stressful job in the world. All active military personal are required to maintain proficiency standards and are evaluated on the same, but not the commander in chief? Really?

First Lady Jill Biden presents herself as a doctor yet she holds neither an M.D. nor a PhD. Whatever the case is there, her priority should be the health and welfare of her spouse, rather than fulfilling her own personal ambition of living in the White House.

Inflation, immigration and crime continue to go unaddressed while this guy stumbles, bumbles and mumbles on TV every day. Our leadership is perceived weak by the rest of the world, which is why Putin waited for a change in administration to pull his shenanigans.

Let’s face it, this guy just ain’t up the job.

Kelly Bowen

Margate

Noise should prohibit Bader auto proposal

I am shocked that Atlantic City officials would consider a proposal to build a noise offensive race track at Bader Field. Ask anyone who lives within 20 miles of the Atco Dragway drag-racing track about the noise pollution they endure. This proposal should be DOA.

Alan Stowe

Atlantic City