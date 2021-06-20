Voice of the People, June 20, 2021

Agent Orange exposure
Ischemic heart disease, prostate cancer, amyloidosis, acute anemia, chloracne, diabetes, neuropathy, birth defects in children. These are the more serious of the myriad of afflictions that can be associated with Agent Orange, which many veterans of the Vietnam War endured. Over the past two years, I have written to Congressman Jeff Van Drew four letters requesting that he introduce a bill in Congress to award a service ribbon to those Vietnam veterans determined by Veterans Affairs to have been afflicted by Agent Orange. The ribbon would be worn on their uniforms or passed down to their kids or grandkids, signifying an aspect of their service to the country and the sacrifices made.
Unfortunately, I have yet to hear of any action or progress made on such a bill. The bill would authorize an inexpensive service ribbon, nothing else. No additional monetary benefits, no reparations, just a service ribbon.
Van Drew should consider working with Congressman Andy Kim on a bipartisan basis to recognize the sacrifices of those afflicted with Agent Orange with such a bill. I think Vietnam veterans in South Jersey would appreciate such a gesture, as would veterans in all 50 states.
Congress bends over backwards, spares no expense and can’t accommodate quickly enough illegals who flood the country while we still have veterans sleeping in cardboard boxes on the street. Awarding a service ribbon should not be a Democrat or Republican issue.
J. Roy Oliver
Dorchester
Newspapers the field shared by father, son
Around Father’s Day, we see ads telling us to buy a gift for dad. The movie “Field of Dreams” goes into heavy rotation to spark memories. My own reminder arrives on my porch every morning, year-round. It is the newspaper.
To attract my dad’s ghost, I would have to build not a baseball field but a smoky bar of the kind where old-school newspapermen used to hang out. My dad was one of those men. He wasn’t famous. He topped out at section editor for a small publication. It was no award factory, just a good honest newspaper.
Dad was a storyteller whose writing never rose above journeyman level, but who nevertheless made his living getting the stories out. At home, he talked more about his adventures on the police and courthouse beats and even his years as a copy editor than he ever did about his later positions. He became good at the managerial and administrative tasks out of financial necessity. Regardless of the lure of higher pay, though, he never accepted a position that would take him too far away from contact with the words and the ink. It’s a good thing he retired long before even the ink went digital.
Instead of baseball, we bonded over reading the newspaper on weekend mornings. I would take sports first, while Dad would take opinion. Our version of playing catch was critiquing and rewriting the headlines. I grew up and moved away, but I like to think that as he read his newspapers at home, and as I read mine in far-flung cities, we both stepped through a doorway into that pleasant world that existed for a time in a suburban sunroom, and in both our memories for years thereafter, and now just in my memory.