Voice of the People, June 20, 2021

J. Roy Oliver

Dorchester

Newspapers the field shared by father, son

Around Father’s Day, we see ads telling us to buy a gift for dad. The movie “Field of Dreams” goes into heavy rotation to spark memories. My own reminder arrives on my porch every morning, year-round. It is the newspaper.

To attract my dad’s ghost, I would have to build not a baseball field but a smoky bar of the kind where old-school newspapermen used to hang out. My dad was one of those men. He wasn’t famous. He topped out at section editor for a small publication. It was no award factory, just a good honest newspaper.

Dad was a storyteller whose writing never rose above journeyman level, but who nevertheless made his living getting the stories out. At home, he talked more about his adventures on the police and courthouse beats and even his years as a copy editor than he ever did about his later positions. He became good at the managerial and administrative tasks out of financial necessity. Regardless of the lure of higher pay, though, he never accepted a position that would take him too far away from contact with the words and the ink. It’s a good thing he retired long before even the ink went digital.