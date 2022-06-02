Voice of the People, June 2, 2022

Boardwalk project damaging rainforests

There is a race to deforest the Amazon rainforest, as illegal loggers and mega farmers compete, and now Wildwood is proudly in the running. With the help of N.J. taxpayers’ dollars, the city of Wildwood is pushing ahead with re-planking the boardwalk with cumaru, aka Brazilian teak.

This tree is not protected by the governments of these countries. It is one of the tallest species of tree growing up to 164 feet, over the course of 700 years, and it may be going extinct due to excessive logging. It cannot be sustainably harvested since it is slow growing, and by the time the sapling reaches maturity many generations will have passed.

According to satellite images taken over the past several decades, more than 75% of the rainforest is losing its resilience. Vegetation is drier, and takes longer to regenerate after a disturbance. In order to take one mature Cumaru tree out, an acre of forest is destroyed.

This information is common knowledge and we can see whole forests being burned down, yet some major players in the amusement park industry have an addiction to rainforest wood. Kudos to Mayor Gillian in Ocean City, who uses sustainably harvested U.S. pine on the boardwalk.

Wildwood’s action is a travesty.

Georgina Shanley

Red Bank, Monmouth County