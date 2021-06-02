Voice of the People, June 2, 2021

Fair election propaganda
Propaganda experts must be looking up, or down as the case may be, at modern Democrats with admiration. They have taken speculation about the recent travesty of an election and turned it somehow into an enemy of truth. Their lie has institutionalized itself with the help of a partisan media and a host of national stooges into an attack on anybody who disagrees with them and refuses to accept what seems to be unexamined fraud in the last election.
They lie with rare enthusiasm and the certainty that their stooges will echo these charges. The propagandists are evidently right. If you repeat a falsehood often enough, and loud enough, it begins to take on the semblance of accuracy. Especially with those who fail to think anything through with clarity of mind.
Vincent Torlini Atlantic City
After gold, rates sank, inequality rose
Aug. 15 will be 50 years since President Nixon’s decision to cut the tie of the U.S. dollar to gold. The historic decision changed monetary policy substantially. The consequences of that act are being felt today, with theories like printing as much money as needed, zero interest rates, trickle down rates and quantitative easing.
The gold standard rewarded work and savings. Had the U.S. been on some form of a gold standard from 2008 to 2018, I think middle class families would have $2.4 trillion more in savings accounts because of a strong dollar.
What causes income inequality? Who gets the money? If money is not made scarce, it will flow to the next scarcest thing — land, and land is most scarce in the inner cities. So commercial real estate developers, bankers and financiers getting ultra-low interest rates increases income inequality.
Big corporations getting low interest rates to buy back their stock or purchase their start-up rivals increases income inequality.
From 2007 to 2019, the S&P rose 77%. Rich investors can borrow cheap money for stock markets purchases in “carry trade” and high leverage transactions with low interest rates — increasing income inequality.
During the 1960s, 95% of Americans believed they were middle class. The number of Americans considered millionaires was 80,000, about two-tenths of 1%. After 2008 middle class wealth fell and 23% of American families believed they were middle class. But the wealth of the 10% grew by 19% the following 10 years.
The Federal Reserve has three mandates: full employment, stable prices and reasonable long term interest rates. Making sure of financial stability is the Fed’s ultimate goal. Modern monetary theory in no way considers this.
The study of economics is the study of scarcities. Capitalism overcomes scarcity. But capitalism needs a scarcity to keep it checked and that scarcity is gold.
George Cecola Milmay
Mail ballots ease harvesting of votes
Regarding the recent story, “Complaint alleges Callaway assisted with large number of new-ballot requests”:
This article needs to be published nationwide to make all American voters aware of how elections are truly bought by harvesters, and how mail-in ballots have made this practice extremely easy to do.
Craig Callaway in Atlantic County is just a micro-example of a serious nationwide problem that needs to be corrected now. Unlike a few absentee ballots, mail-in balloting helped these ballot harvesters exponentially. People who never vote were told or “assisted” on how to vote for a specified candidate.
It’s bad enough that it hurts good local popular politicians throughout the country, but I believe it also cost President Trump a second term. The election wasn’t stolen, it was bought by a network of harvesting messengers.
Richard J Shaffer III Mays Landing