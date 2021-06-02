Voice of the People, June 2, 2021

Fair election propaganda

Propaganda experts must be looking up, or down as the case may be, at modern Democrats with admiration. They have taken speculation about the recent travesty of an election and turned it somehow into an enemy of truth. Their lie has institutionalized itself with the help of a partisan media and a host of national stooges into an attack on anybody who disagrees with them and refuses to accept what seems to be unexamined fraud in the last election.

They lie with rare enthusiasm and the certainty that their stooges will echo these charges. The propagandists are evidently right. If you repeat a falsehood often enough, and loud enough, it begins to take on the semblance of accuracy. Especially with those who fail to think anything through with clarity of mind.

Vincent Torlini Atlantic City

After gold, rates sank, inequality rose

Aug. 15 will be 50 years since President Nixon’s decision to cut the tie of the U.S. dollar to gold. The historic decision changed monetary policy substantially. The consequences of that act are being felt today, with theories like printing as much money as needed, zero interest rates, trickle down rates and quantitative easing.