Voice of the People, June 19, 2022

Rights, liberty assured from our creation

Human liberty, freedom and rights are the cornerstone to the United States of America’s founding documents. These three ideals were refined from the blood, sweat and toil of inspired men and women during its creation. This nation was conceived by divine providence, or it would have been written otherwise.

True liberty, freedom and the pursuit of happiness only are possible if there is life. True mercy is only possible with justice. Skeptics cannot exist without truth. And hate can never produce love, yet true love is sacrificial at its core.

As we vigorously debate about choice in this country, we wholeheartedly must consider where choice comes from and who it affects.

When I think about American patriots, I see the ultimate sacrifices of my fellow countrymen and women who served others before themselves. They fought and sacrificed themselves for the life and liberties of strangers they never met. They shed their blood for the rights of people not born yet. They died willingly for an imperfect nation that frequently becomes more divided than it is united.

When I think of American fathers and mothers, I think of the many choices they make and the sacrifices to raise a family and serve their communities before themselves.

When I consider who the Creator is and where he is found in the most precious American documents, I see the supreme sacrifice of the One who created life itself. Our freedom and liberty to choose comes not from our maturity, and not evidently from birth. American human equality and rights are supposed to be guaranteed at the very foundation of conception. We are all created equal.

Fenton G. Groff

Mays Landing

Prison is no longer enough punishment

I have worked hard all of my life. Had to pay for all of life’s necessities; a place to live (rent or mortgage), food, clothes, transportation and much, much more.

I thank God every day for giving me the chance. I have one questions for people. If they commit crimes, murder, theft, etc., they go to jail and all of that is “free.” How is that punishment? No wonder people don’t mind going to jail.

Who’s the smartest, the crooks or the system? No more death, where prisoners are executed, it’s all a piece of cake these days.

Everyone has a gun and everyone is shooting at anything that moves. Rethink jail punishment now.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City