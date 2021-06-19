Voice of the People, June 19, 2021

End eviction moratorium in August as planned
Governor Murphy and the Legislature have just extended the eviction moratorium to Jan 1, 2022. If you are not a landlord you may not be aware that Murphy declared a moratorium on all evictions in March 2020 and since that time landlords have not been able to evict tenants for any reason. You may think that this has no impact on you but this moratorium affects nearly everyone.
Many small and medium landlords are facing a complete lack of funds and the prospect of losing their entire investments. Some tenants have not paid any rent since 2019 and now will not face the prospect of eviction until most likely the spring of 2022 at the earliest. Can you picture any business that could survive a total loss of income for over 2 years?
Tenants are affected as well. Rents are being increased to make up for lost rent from tenants that can’t be evicted. Units are not available for those that want to move because the current tenants can’t be removed.
Problem tenants affect everyone, homeowners and tenants alike. The party house that makes noise at all hours, the property that constantly has the police present, the vicious dog owner or worse the tenant selling drugs all can continue to disturb people because they can’t be evicted. Everyone’s quality of life is affected. There are people out there who have no intention of paying and have been getting away with it for years and will continue to live for free until the moratorium is lifted. Does this seem fair?
Other people are affected as well. Persons who bought a property with tenants and want to move in can’t do so if the tenant won’t move out. Even worse, an owner who wants to move back into their own property which had been rented out can’t do that either if the tenant won’t move.
The eviction moratorium was supposed to end by August and everyone should contact their legislators and the governor and demand that this unfair burden be ended on Aug. 13 as originally planned.
William A. Thompson, III
Atlantic City