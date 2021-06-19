Voice of the People, June 19, 2021

End eviction moratorium in August as planned

Governor Murphy and the Legislature have just extended the eviction moratorium to Jan 1, 2022. If you are not a landlord you may not be aware that Murphy declared a moratorium on all evictions in March 2020 and since that time landlords have not been able to evict tenants for any reason. You may think that this has no impact on you but this moratorium affects nearly everyone.

Many small and medium landlords are facing a complete lack of funds and the prospect of losing their entire investments. Some tenants have not paid any rent since 2019 and now will not face the prospect of eviction until most likely the spring of 2022 at the earliest. Can you picture any business that could survive a total loss of income for over 2 years?

Tenants are affected as well. Rents are being increased to make up for lost rent from tenants that can’t be evicted. Units are not available for those that want to move because the current tenants can’t be removed.