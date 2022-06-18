Voice of the People, June 18, 2022

Small press conference

gets scathing review

Atlantic City received a black eye courtesy of Mayor Marty Small Sr. I'm embarrassed to be a resident. He says that it is his passion that causes him to respond that way. Nah, he’s huffin’ and puffin’ and beating his chest like he's the second coming, blowing his own horn on how good he has been to black people in Atlantic City.

Marty Small is a feckless leader, dropping names as a form of intimidation, dropping the mic as if he’s on stage. That diatribe you call a press conference was like a child ranting and raving because he can’t play well with others. Adding insult to injury you talked down to the residents of Atlantic City as if we are stupid. You can’t even get the sound right at your own press conference. If he has advisors, he should fire them. If he can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.