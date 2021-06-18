Voice of the People, June 18, 2021

Reopen natural beach at Cape May NWR

One of the best parts of the shore is the unspoiled nature at the Coast Guard Beach in the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge near Wildwood. But when my family tried visiting over Memorial Day, I was sad to see posted signs and trail maps indicating this beach was now permanently closed.

I was surprised, because I had thought last year’s closure was COVID-related and temporary. When I looked later, I found no indication the public was ever consulted about this total shutdown, either in public meetings or via the Federal Register. Instead, the refuge is only seeking comment on a proposal to expand hunting opportunities, including for fox, groundhog and crow.

Why seal off access? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote on its website the Coast Guard closed the beach because “there are no safeguards, lifeguards or safety infrastructure as is required for safe access.” However, a review of more than a decade’s worth of news articles from the several publications that cover Cape May County found no water safety incidents.