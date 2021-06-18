Voice of the People, June 18, 2021

Reopen natural beach at Cape May NWR
One of the best parts of the shore is the unspoiled nature at the Coast Guard Beach in the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge near Wildwood. But when my family tried visiting over Memorial Day, I was sad to see posted signs and trail maps indicating this beach was now permanently closed.
I was surprised, because I had thought last year’s closure was COVID-related and temporary. When I looked later, I found no indication the public was ever consulted about this total shutdown, either in public meetings or via the Federal Register. Instead, the refuge is only seeking comment on a proposal to expand hunting opportunities, including for fox, groundhog and crow.
Why seal off access? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote on its website the Coast Guard closed the beach because “there are no safeguards, lifeguards or safety infrastructure as is required for safe access.” However, a review of more than a decade’s worth of news articles from the several publications that cover Cape May County found no water safety incidents.
Instead, the search found all the programs that introduced thousands of folks to this vanishing sliver of nature, now out of reach. These programs educated visitors about native birds and ghost crabs, got people on the beach under a full moon, and included volunteer-staffed beach cleanups. And then there are all the people like myself, who looked forward to taking his children onto one of the few beaches that still allowed one to share space with nature.
This closing is wrong, and this beach should be reopened to visitors.
Derek Harper
Ardmore, Pa.
Modern talk has like many pause fillers
Perhaps people have noticed that the word “like” is being overly used when people are speaking. Recently I counted the number of times the word was used when speaking to a young person — approximately 15 times in a short conversation.
I noticed the same problem when watching “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently. She constantly used “like” way too often. Example: I like went to the store and like when I go there like the carts were like gone.
To those who already have noticed this new pattern of speech, like, thanks for like listening.
Linda Smith
Mays Landing