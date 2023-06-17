Assault weapons ban keeps New Jersey safe

Although my heart goes out to the families of the victims affected by the horrific recent mass shootings in Nashville, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky., I feel fortunate to live in New Jersey, where we have one of the strongest, if not the strongest, assault weapons bans in the country.

There has not been one mass shooting incident in New Jersey since the ban was passed in 1996. Any perceived threat of a mass shooting, either by social media or otherwise, is immediately reported and eradicated by law enforcement agencies. The alleged suspect involved is detained before any bullets start to fly.

And the ban is still in effect today, thanks to state legislators who keep renewing it because they care more about public safety than looking good on conservative news outlets for protecting an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.

New Jersey may have the highest property taxes in the country. But at least we’re one of the safest states to live in thanks to our assault weapons ban.

George I. Anderson

Vineland

Curfews only weaken a constitutional right

“Congress shall make no law abridging ... the right of people to peaceably assemble.” In other words, curfews are unconstitutional. If Sea Isle City wants to go after “troublemakers,” it should do so — if, by “troublemakers,” they mean people committing actual crimes.

But violating a citizen’s right to assemble peaceably, whether to hang out with friends and talk about life or to protest a bad law, won’t make anyone any safer. It will only diminish the strength of the Constitution.

Louis Greenstein

Pleasantville

Parkway lights moving into harm’s way

Have you noticed the downed streetlight poles at just about every parkway exit and entrance in Atlantic County? Traffic cones are now covering the light bases; part of the parkway “improvements.” The new poles no longer have an extended arm at the top; therefore, the base must now be placed right next to the roadway. Check it out. The improved poles are getting hit left and right (sides).

Frank Verdi

Port Republic

Legal cannabis shops will hurt Atlantic City

Great job, Mayor Small. Atlantic City has its first legal cannabis shop. Oh, forget about the THC in pot and adverse effects to one’s brain. Drugs will be destroying the young people in Atlantic City and America. It’s the catalyst for criminal activity.

Already hard enough to get stores to stay in Atlantic City, or new ones to move in, because of the crime. The streets continue to be filthy, potholes all over, street people harassing visitors, typical inner city dump. But thanks for the pot shops.

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.

Weymouth Township

Sue Biden for letting fentanyl into country

The left is doing everything possible to take down former President Trump in courts of law. I hope that the parents of so many young Americans who have died from taking fentanyl will sue President Joe Biden after he leaves office as an accessory to murder for allowing the drug to freely flow across the border under his open borders policy. Right now he is above the law, as is his son, Hunter.

If things change, as real Americans hope, the country can be saved. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine