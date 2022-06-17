Voice of the People, June 17, 2022

Changes needed in A.C. Walk of Fame

Regarding the recent story, “Walk of Fame is planned to honor A.C.’s music ties”:

The article began with “entertainment venues that no longer exist in America’s Favorite Playground include Club Harlem, the 500 Club and Grace’s Little Belmont.” As attorney for Club Harlem, I had occasion to see many of the performers at all three of those nightclubs, and although I applaud the concept of a Walk of Fame at Brighton Park, there are portions of the proposal that need work.

Apparently the committee intends to have these categories of musicians honored: R&B/Soul, Jazz Artists and Bands and Popular Artists. Its website explains that “Artists who had singles and/or albums on Billboard, Record World and/or Cash Box Charts with at least 25 years in the music industry and who have performed in Atlantic City qualify.”

Vannessa Jordan, the president and CEO of the National R&B Music Society who apparently came up with this idea, said, “I do believe we need a Walk of Fame here to honor the artists who came through here.” An inductee should have had at least a few performances in the city, not just Atlantic City, not just one.

I think the city, not Jordan’s organization, should be the “sponsor” of this project and the plaques of the inductees (except those selected in the R&B category) should not reference the R&B Music Society. Perhaps a picture of the artist on the plaque would be more appropriate for non-R&B artists.

There should a Local Musical Artists category, musicians who lived and worked locally, no record required. Musicians with a substantial local following would qualify, such as Angela Burton, Chris Colombo, Johnny D’Angelo and many others. They will attract family, friends, neighbors and fans. Or consider a separate local musicians’ wall, walk or hall of fame at O’Donnell Park.

The five members of the committee are qualified, but there should be more, perhaps nine, for a more representative group and to share the substantial workload.

Once the committee gets going, the Walk of Fame materials should be transferred from the R&B Society’s website to either its own website or one of the city’s websites. The public should be solicited to submit nominations in all categories.

Michael M. Land

Atlantic City

Stop cruel killing of unborn babies

Gov. Murphy is protecting the killing of pre-born babies and he is using his influence, time and power. This is not Democrats against Republicans or Left vs Right, this is good against evil.

The mother shares her rights with the baby as soon as he or she starts life in the womb. We talk about the mothers’ rights — how about the baby’s rights? It doesn’t matter if the mother is carrying the baby in her womb or in her arms, the baby has God-given rights.

It is my hope and prayer that this country and especially this state stops this cruel calamity. Hope Pregnancy Centers in our area do a great job helping woman who are dealing with unplanned pregnancies. Let’s put our resources in this type of help.

Harold Haberman

Ocean View