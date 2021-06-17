Voice of the People, June 17, 2021

Inherited capital gains too rich a tax break
The IRS tax code dealing with capital gains contains an important loophole, liberally employed by the well-to-do, the stepped-up-basis or SUB. Usually, the tax basis is the price one pays for an asset. If you buy a security for $20K and sell it for $100K, its tax basis is $20K and you would have a taxable gain of $80K. This is straightforward. However, when one obtains ownership of the same security via inheritance, the ball game changes greatly favoring the bequeathed.
The tax code states that a security’s basis is stepped up from the decedent’s purchase price to the asset’s value on his/her date-of-death. Thus, if a decedent purchased the same security (also for $20K) and ownership is bequeathed to an heir, the heir can sell it for $100K with no tax consequence. For the heir, the security’s SUB is $100K, leaving the security’s $80K appreciation un-taxed.
Historically, the well-to-do relied extensively on the SUB to shield their families from paying capital gains tax on the growth of their enormous assets. Extrapolate this $80K example to untold tens-of-thousands of elites, who’ve passed hordes of assets/estates tax-free to heirs. Elites (most in Congress fit this label) wrote, maintain and benefit from the SUB loophole. Does not this $80K example contain a sufficient reason to remove the SUB from the tax code? One could also make a case for applying the SUB removal retroactively.
Thomas DeFiore
Hammonton
Armistice, Memorial days honor, remember vets
On May 15, 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Nov. 11 a national holiday called Armistice Day, set aside to honor veterans from World War I.
The establishment of this national holiday was the end of a long road that began on Nov. 11, 1918, when opposing parties in World War I signed the armistice ending that war. The following year President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 Armistice Day and asked all Americans to observe it in honor of those who died in World War I.
The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor those who gave their lives, to remind all of us that this country and the freedoms that we enjoy are not free. They must be earned and paid for by the American veteran. The wars may not have been politically correct, the issues may be argued for the rest of time, but clearly things would be very different from what they are now.
We must always be thankful for their sacrifices of life, dedication, loyalty, patriotism, and defense of the nation and its freedoms for future generations.
Lou Green
Mays Landing