Voice of the People, June 17, 2021

Inherited capital gains too rich a tax break

The IRS tax code dealing with capital gains contains an important loophole, liberally employed by the well-to-do, the stepped-up-basis or SUB. Usually, the tax basis is the price one pays for an asset. If you buy a security for $20K and sell it for $100K, its tax basis is $20K and you would have a taxable gain of $80K. This is straightforward. However, when one obtains ownership of the same security via inheritance, the ball game changes greatly favoring the bequeathed.

The tax code states that a security’s basis is stepped up from the decedent’s purchase price to the asset’s value on his/her date-of-death. Thus, if a decedent purchased the same security (also for $20K) and ownership is bequeathed to an heir, the heir can sell it for $100K with no tax consequence. For the heir, the security’s SUB is $100K, leaving the security’s $80K appreciation un-taxed.