Voice of the People, June 16, 2022

Bad behavior ruins limited casino smoking

My husband and I have endured rude behavior many times while playing slots. On a recent visit, I was watching a man smoking in a nonsmoking area one cigarette after another, leaving a pile of butts on the floor. I confronted this person and told him there was no smoking there. He replied getting right in my face and said have a nice day and left. All this while a slot attendant was right in this area not saying anything to this guy and I showed her the nine butts he left on the floor. The employees are told to do nothing unless someone confronts them about a problem.

On another visit, I was playing a slot when a woman lit up a cigarette right next to me. I told her this is a nonsmoking area, she turned to me and said, “What are you going to do about it,” so I got up and left the nonsmoking area or I would have been in a fight.

I know there are good people who smoke but the bad ones are ruining it for the smokers. The time has come for a complete smoking ban for all the casinos in New Jersey. Secondhand smoke can cause cancer and for the sake of the health of the employees and patrons common sense must prevail.

Luzia Tourigian

Brigantine

Roe could complicate ectopic pregnancy care

For years, my husband and I tried to start a family until IVF remained our only viable option to get pregnant. After months of shots and painful procedures, we finally had viable embryos. You can imagine our complete joy when blood tests showed I was pregnant.

How thrilled we were to see the ultrasound of the tiny little life growing in me. But, in moments our joy turned into devastation. I had an ectopic pregnancy and was treated immediately with a medically induced abortion. Otherwise, I might have died.

The despair was overwhelming — as it is for the over 100,000 American women each year (about 1 in 50 pregnancies are ectopic), who are faced with the same prognosis.

This wasn’t a Sophie’s choice — it wasn’t my life or my child’s — ectopic pregnancies are not viable and will never result in a child being born. In an ectopic pregnancy, if untreated, the fallopian tube will rupture and the mother can die within minutes from blood loss. Quick treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is important to protect the mother’s life.

If Roe is overturned, tens of thousands of American women with ectopic pregnancies could face complications getting care in some states that severely prohibit abortions. Planned Parenthood says treating an ectopic pregnancy isn’t the same thing as getting an abortion.

Overturning Roe would be an assault on women.

So, I am now a one-issue voter and the issue is saving women’s lives. I implore people not to be complacent as the lives of the women are potentially at stake.

Barbara Gutjahr

Galloway Township