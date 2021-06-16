Voice of the People, June 16, 2021

Margate to blame for 3 projects’ delays
I know Mike Becker, John Amodeo and Maury Blumberg personally and like each one of them. In my opinion, they are all good, honest, nice people.
That said, I think they have totally failed the residents of Margate. There are three projects going on in Margate that were supposed to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. They are 0-3. All three are delayed and incomplete.
At the playground near the corner of Huntington and Amherst avenues, they tore down the old, functional playground because they were supposed to erect a new, bigger and better playground by early May. Instead, there is no playground at all. The promenade on Amherst Avenue is incomplete and ugly. The street project on Amherst Avenue between Clermont and Douglas avenues is a mess.
I expect that there will be excuses and finger-pointing for each of these projects. Frankly, I don’t want to hear them. The commissioners are responsible for doing a thorough investigation of the contractors and they are the ones who award the contracts. They are the first to take credit when a project is complete — well, now they must accept the blame for their failures. And within the contracts, there are always allowances for bad weather. That would have worked to Margate’s advantage because May was one of the driest on record; virtually no weather-related delays.
I think it may be time for a change in our leadership.
Bruce Peskoe
Margate
Recognize excellence in contributions by all
Regarding the recent story, “Senate committee advances plans to promote Amistad curriculum in New Jersey Schools”:
I want to endorse the concept of recognizing excellence in black culture. I also wish to petition for recognizing the excellence that all people, regardless of race, creed or color, have contributed to America’s greatness.
Learning by example is a powerful tool for our questioning youth. Getting them included in the discipline of history’s significance and the preciousness of contributing to society for its advancement is a reward of enlightenment.
May the light of sacrifice, commitment, towards the good of all, and the exchange of ideas and history’s impact makes us more renowned by our brotherhood.
Joan H. English
Hammonton
Remove McGettigan before November’s election
Well, here we go again. Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan screwed up the mail-in ballots. It seems that if your town has a county committee election this year, the ballots will need to be hand counted because the check area on the back of the ballot has squares next to the candidates’ names and not ovals. The vote counting machine cannot recognize these votes, so they will have to be counted by hand.
This means more time and money.
In addition, we still have no idea who did not receive their mail-in ballot or who received one but did not request it.
I don’t think we’ve had an election in years that McGettigan has not caused a problem.
Problems have included defective ballots, voters not receiving mail-in ballots when requested or receiving them when they did not, forgetting to include the provisional ballots in the materials sent to the polling places, not sending ballots to some voters in a commissioner district, not showing up to work in a timely fashion on election days and more recently just not showing up.
What is the solution to these problems? Remove McGettigan from his position now before he causes havoc in the 2021 General Election.
Terry Lucarelli
Galloway Township