Voice of the People, June 16, 2021

Margate to blame for 3 projects’ delays

I know Mike Becker, John Amodeo and Maury Blumberg personally and like each one of them. In my opinion, they are all good, honest, nice people.

That said, I think they have totally failed the residents of Margate. There are three projects going on in Margate that were supposed to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. They are 0-3. All three are delayed and incomplete.

At the playground near the corner of Huntington and Amherst avenues, they tore down the old, functional playground because they were supposed to erect a new, bigger and better playground by early May. Instead, there is no playground at all. The promenade on Amherst Avenue is incomplete and ugly. The street project on Amherst Avenue between Clermont and Douglas avenues is a mess.