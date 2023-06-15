Mays Landing needs something different

I no longer live in Mays Landing but pass through to find much hasn’t changed.

In one respect this is ideal, and in another it’s a bit frustrating.

I’m not aware of any think tank groups or forward thinking groups who want to keep the old ways of Mays Landing, but want to incorporate or bring modern, dynamic or progressive ideas/commerce to fruition. But it’s sorely in need of one.

I’m sure many people have looked at the Atlantic City Race Course, the Atlantic County Bikeway/Bike Path West, the Duberson School, Wheaton Glass Factory, the Trestle-Old Train Station and the Old Factory on Blueberry Road. Any one of these would be a great refurbished senior living center, Trader Joe’s, modern art gallery, games center, bicycle shop or track with rentals, and small eatery, climbing gym, golf driving range, Campmor or REI.

For the love of God, please something different than the 12 or 30 usual things.

I have no idea what it takes to appease or entice an investor or to make both investor and the government comfortable in their agreement.

Something different should be tried to get the ball rolling in the county seat.

Chris Bonsall

Scullville

N. Wildwood neglects beach restoration

North Wildwood property owners and property renters should be aware that the government of North Wildwood has decided to abandon taxpayers, businesses and renters for this season by deciding to hide behind their fight with the NJDEP regarding the dunes and not replenish any of the sands washed away by storms this year.

This will negatively impact all who enjoy the beach as well as the businesses who rely on beachgoers. Beaches here will not be big enough to accommodate large amounts of people. The elected officials have been derelict in their duties to prepare for the beach season and should be run out of office.

Mark Macey

North Wildwood