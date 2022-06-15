Voice of the People, June 15, 2022

Gender cu

rriculum serves kids’ needs

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s PR department is very good. I see items about his activities everywhere.

As a long-time schoolteacher I take umbrage at his comments on the My Child, My Choice Act. He unnecessarily adds to the stress on parents and teachers.

Teachers and educational institutions would like nothing better than to teach the three Rs, (as well as spelling, handwriting, science, social studies, civics and more) but more has been dumped on them. Meals are provided to ensure adequate nutrition, sex education is provided to prepare children for changes in their bodies. Changes in family dynamics are addressed so that no child need feel ostracized if he/she has one parent, or two parents of different races, or two parents of the same gender.

No one is pushing the teaching of “explicit sexual themes to children” using federal funds or any other financial methods of support. Many teachers are as uncomfortable approaching these issues as the parents are, but with texts and guidelines, they have a structure that helps them through it.

Parents are free to “decide what their children are taught,” working through teachers and school boards, getting their own training.

The issue of bathroom use is not part of a “radical gender agenda” being taught. This is a response to what children go through in their struggles to grow into confident, productive citizens. However God made you is fine. Be responsible and helpful to others.

How can trans children be such a threat? In about 40 years of teaching, I recall just one possibility. Not such a big threat. The biggest threat was when someone would identify this child as “different” and use this difference to target the child for bullying.

If parents were doing their job, schools could slip back into the nostalgically imagined past when they did not have to do much. Schools and teachers are substitute parents in so many ways. They cannot and never will replace good parenting. But when there is a lack, isn’t it nice to think that a caring adult will step in to help your child in any way she can?

Bonny Collins

Ocean View

Biden fails, runs from responsibility

I have never heard a president of the United States deflect more reasons for his failures on everybody else besides him and his inept administration. Record high gas prices and inflation are Trump’s fault, then it was the pandemic, then it was the oil companies and meat producers. Let’s not forget it’s “Putin’s price hike.”

Now President Biden is back to blaming the GOP, when members within his own party voted against his massive spending. The last thing you do is spend your way out of inflation.

The American people are not fooled, as is indicated by his record low approval ratings. The leader of the Free World is far from it. Earn your title, Biden.

Paul Hahn

Northfield