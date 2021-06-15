Voice of the People, June 15, 2021

Friedenberg’s medic stories resonate with family

My husband, John Sowerby, read the article about World War II medic Bernie Friedenberg, and it really hit home with him. My husband’s father (also John Sowerby) was a medic in the Big Red 1st Division of the U.S. Army. He was in the first wave that landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Over the years his father talked to my husband about his experiences not only at D-Day but about all the other battles he was in, from North Africa to Italy, Omaha Beach and finally Germany, where he was quite severely injured and sent back to the states to recover. The things Friedenberg saw and had to deal with sounded very similar to the stories my husband relayed to me that his father told him. What horrific, haunting memories they carried with them for the rest of their lives, but at least they lived.