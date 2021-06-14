Voice of the People, June 14, 2021

Don’t use U.S. facilities overseas for politics

Regarding recent photos of Black Lives Matter banners hung by U.S. embassies abroad:

Regardless of anyone’s political purpose or beliefs, no embassy, consulate or U.S. facility should be used to suggest, sanction or otherwise promote any political agenda. The American flag is a symbol of the nation. The flag and space is not for sale. It has been paid for time after time by the blood, sweat and tears of countless citizens. What’s next? A note saying this flag donated by so-and-so or company?

Personally, I think anyone who would approve such shortsighted idiocy should be immediately dismissed, since they’ve already demonstrated a lack of minimal common sense.

If it’s BLM today, what may be deemed appropriate tomorrow, and by whose authorization?

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township

Air true conservatives, suppress pseudo ones

Regarding the recent letter, “Politicizing the months should be open to all”: