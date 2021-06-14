Voice of the People, June 14, 2021

Don’t use U.S. facilities overseas for politics
Regarding recent photos of Black Lives Matter banners hung by U.S. embassies abroad:
Regardless of anyone’s political purpose or beliefs, no embassy, consulate or U.S. facility should be used to suggest, sanction or otherwise promote any political agenda. The American flag is a symbol of the nation. The flag and space is not for sale. It has been paid for time after time by the blood, sweat and tears of countless citizens. What’s next? A note saying this flag donated by so-and-so or company?
Personally, I think anyone who would approve such shortsighted idiocy should be immediately dismissed, since they’ve already demonstrated a lack of minimal common sense.
If it’s BLM today, what may be deemed appropriate tomorrow, and by whose authorization?
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Air true conservatives, suppress pseudo ones
Regarding the recent letter, “Politicizing the months should be open to all”:
It was with great dismay that I read this letter supposedly related to the politicizing of the months. Despite some possible Fox News-fueled assignments of a few new monthly acknowledgments, the intent of his letter was really just a vehicle for a mean-spirited rant against those things I believe he doesn’t understand and ultimately threaten him. However, in this particular tirade, he referred to a member of the LGBTQ community as “he, she, or it” and “the whatever.” Passion for a cause cannot be acceptable when it is wrapped in ignorance, hate and homophobic language. His comments are despicable.
The media shouldn’t let people voice messages I consider hate filled. There are enough issues that presently divide this country that can be debated by reasonable people on both sides of the argument but not by people I consider pseudo-conservatives. True conservatives want smaller government, lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, free markets and Ronald Reagan to rise up from the dead. Most importantly, they value the sanctity of all human life. The media should support that conviction.
Derek H. Nye
Egg Harbor Township