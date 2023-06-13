Somers Point neighbors don’t want new Aldi

Last summer the Somers Point City Council announced they were planning to allow a large Aldi supermarket to come in at Groveland Avenue and Route 9 where there is currently a Walgreen’s (after their lease runs out). Despite opposition from local residents, council recently gave preliminary approval to the supermarket. The city wants to spend millions of dollars to greatly expand the Groveland Avenue/Jefferson Avenue/Route 9 intersection in order to accommodate this store, which will be larger than the existing Walgreens. This supermarket’s lot and rear loading docks will back right up to the backs of residential houses on Southview Drive.

We already have ShopRite and an Acme nearby, plus Target, Big Lots and Santori’s Produce. Do we really need a third major supermarket clustered in town? Some of these existing stores will no doubt suffer from the unneeded extra competition.

We who live in the residential neighborhood will have to put up with all the extra traffic at Groveland and Route 9 (which is way too busy already), as well as delivery trucks probably going up and down Jefferson Avenue in order to access this store. This is an extremely bad location for something like this, and residents have already complained to council about it.

We do not want this store at this location, or the entrance/exit intersection to the Fairways neighborhood made bigger and more congested than it already is. Why do expensive redesign work at this location when the city could just find a better tenant for the Walgreens property, and put the Aldi somewhere else?

Does anyone remember how not long ago people in town were saying they didn’t want Route 9 through town to become another Tilton Road? Well, guess what — with all the new development, today it’s worse than Tilton Road. And now they want to make the traffic even worse on Groveland and Route 9 with a third major supermarket there.

What town the size of Somers Point needs three major supermarkets within one square mile anyway?

Kirk Hastings

Somers Point

Murphy guts limits on political money

With the “gutting” (forced resignations and changes to the election-enforcement laws), our very rich Gov. Murphy and the N.J. Legislature have insured that the voters will have, just like at the federal level, the best Congress money can buy.

Glenn Davis

Mays Landing