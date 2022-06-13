Voice of the People, June 13, 2022

Everyday prices up much more than 8%

Does anyone really know what the true rate of inflation is? The prevailing wisdom among top economists is that the rate is hovering somewhere around 8 percent. As a regular shopper I can tell you that the 8 percent rate is hogwash.

Although I have no idea what the true rate is, my buying experience tells me that it’s significantly higher, by far. A $3 bag of pretzels, for example, is now selling for nearly $5 at a major food retailer. Try buying beef and tell me that the price you’re paying is 8 percent higher than the price you were paying last year.

I see shoppers, with hardly anything in their shopping carts, ringing up $100 tabs at checkout. Take notice, the next time you leave the store, of how many people are scanning their receipts in disbelief, trying to figure out why their bill was so high.

My guess is that inflation is probably in the 20 percent range, if not higher. The avian flu pandemic is jacking up the price of poultry and eggs. The fertilizer shortage is impacting the price of fruit and vegetables. There’s been an inexplicable rash of fires at food processing plants. The so-called shortage of truck drivers has crippled the supply chain. And forget about gas prices. The increase is off the charts.

These inflationary dynamics are all occurring at the same time. Do you think this is merely a coincidence? I don’t have an answer, but keep your umbrella and rain gear handy, my friends, as we continue to get hosed. In the old days they used to say that prisoners had to live on bread and water. Need I say more?

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township