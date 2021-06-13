Voice of the People, June 13, 2021

Leadership by families, not government, crucial
A friend just sent me a Wall Street Journal article about defunding the police and it made me think. Maybe the problem is not the cops, not policing or the teachers not teaching? Maybe it is the parents not parenting?
As a society, we tend to bring everything back to throwing more money at issues, when I believe truly that it all starts with the core values we learn (or not) as a child from the most important people in our life.
When too many of the society want and get to be co-opted out of that job by a government that wants to continually throw money at the family as to augment their deficiencies, we are left with ever growing cultural chaos. I think that if you asked a cop or a teacher how or if they are respected as an authority figure, they most likely will tell you no.
Are we heading down a permanent path of government trying to spend us into behavior that only comes from our family and neighbor’s example?
John Regina
Northfield
Keep RV parks, users away from residences
Regarding the recent story, “Galloway Township residents don’t want to see a RV Park built next to their homes”:
The story is interesting. As homes become more and more expensive, RVs provide an opportunity to live at the shore. However, they should be placed outside the community and not where people have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of life savings and committed to years of mortgage payments.
In addition, RV parks, being not permanent and far less expensive than buying or building a home, often attract folks that are transient and seem to care little for those around them. At the very same time, they also use city services and pay no property tax directly to support these services.
In addition to all of this, they really are not attractive to the common shore home sites that people have placed their life savings in. I would personally be outraged with the officeholders who allow this. They wouldn’t be protecting the average homeowner and voter. RV owners generally don’t vote where the RV is. It’s not a permanent address.
Currently, I’m saddled with a RV parked beside my parking pad outside of our home. It’s been sitting there for almost a year and it’s good only for blocking the wind. In my estimation, it is an ugly eyesore and detracts from an otherwise outstandingly beautiful neighborhood. It likely detracts potential buyers from considering buying in this neighborhood.
All residential communities should outlaw RVs within their community borders and provide space outside incredibly expensive developments. RV owners should also pay their fair share with a community use tax. They bleed the community, often cause problems and leave after the damage is done.