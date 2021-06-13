Voice of the People, June 13, 2021

The story is interesting. As homes become more and more expensive, RVs provide an opportunity to live at the shore. However, they should be placed outside the community and not where people have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of life savings and committed to years of mortgage payments.

In addition, RV parks, being not permanent and far less expensive than buying or building a home, often attract folks that are transient and seem to care little for those around them. At the very same time, they also use city services and pay no property tax directly to support these services.

In addition to all of this, they really are not attractive to the common shore home sites that people have placed their life savings in. I would personally be outraged with the officeholders who allow this. They wouldn’t be protecting the average homeowner and voter. RV owners generally don’t vote where the RV is. It’s not a permanent address.

Currently, I’m saddled with a RV parked beside my parking pad outside of our home. It’s been sitting there for almost a year and it’s good only for blocking the wind. In my estimation, it is an ugly eyesore and detracts from an otherwise outstandingly beautiful neighborhood. It likely detracts potential buyers from considering buying in this neighborhood.