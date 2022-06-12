Voice of the People, June 12, 2022

Those in foster care

need help to succeed

Every day, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and the network of CASA programs throughout New Jersey recruit, train and support CASA volunteers who advocate on behalf of children and youth living in foster care. We work to ensure that these children have access to resources and services that will improve their outcomes, raise awareness of the obstacles they face, and help them overcome any challenges.

Sometimes our work feels like an uphill battle, and not every story ends with a positive outcome. Nevertheless, the success stories we see energize and encourage us. The girl who catches up academically even after losing four months of school because she moved three times in the last year. The teen who receives a scholarship, even though only 2 percent of foster youth even go to college. The boy finally reunited with his parents after a year in care because they received the help that they so desperately needed.

These success stories are possible when caring adults are active in a foster youth’s life. With a supportive team -- that includes CASA volunteers, child welfare professionals, teachers, therapists, foster families and the family courts -- foster youth can achieve all of their hopes and dreams. This whole team is crucial to ensuring that foster youth reach their fullest potential and those reading this can play a role too.

A person’s part can be big or small -- become a CASA volunteer, a mentor or support a child-focused agency. At the very least, join the conversation and engage friends, family and colleagues in a discussion about the challenges that foster youth face and how our community can work together to offer them support.

Most importantly, understand that children enter foster care through no fault of their own and the challenges that lead them into care touch every social, economic and geographic community. No one is immune to the causes that can lead to a child being placed in foster care and no one, especially a child, should face these adversities alone.

Karen DeRosa

Somers Point