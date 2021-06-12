Voice of the People, June 12, 2021

Allow concealed carry to reduce shootings

California and New Jersey are the two states with the strictest gun laws. Chicago, Philly and Baltimore have very high numbers of shootings. What do they all have in common? They won’t allow concealed carry of legally owned guns. Thus, the crime rate keeps going up.

The only way to stop high crime rates is by allowing upstanding citizens to carry firearms. Places that have concealed carry have the lowest crime rates in the country.

You can never prevent shootings because those doing them have a form of mental illness and they can get guns illegally.

More gun bills only hurt legally owning citizens. National concealed carry is the only way to lower crime, not more gun laws.

Bob Donnell

Lower Township

Protect choice in NJ not to be vaccinated

I am writing this letter to express my gratitude to the state legislators who have sponsored bills, A5607 in the Assembly and S3681 in the Senate. These bills are offered to protect those many citizens who have chosen not to be vaccinated for reasons that are important to each individual.