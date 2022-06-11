Voice of the People, June 11, 2022

Reinterpret Constitution

to allow abortions

I’m grateful for the draft Supreme Court opinion of Justice Samuel Alito.

I now see what happens when a conservative majority of the Supreme Court apparently believes that the venerated Constitution should only be interpreted within the context of what the Founding Fathers -- a group of powerful, aristocratic white men – apparently had in mind when they adopted the Constitution in 1787. I think they condemned Americans forever to the mores and values of the 18th century, when black men and women were chattel property and white woman were not treated much better.

Since there was no explicit, fundamental right of a woman to have an abortion in 1787, when woman were also unable to vote, pursue most learned professions or even manage their own financial resources, no rights to an abortion are protected from state interference under the original Constitution or as amended.

We need a different standard. We need a court that views the Constitution as a living document, or as Justice Thurgood Marshall so eloquently wrote in his dissent in Furman v. Georgia, a court where judges “draw its meaning from the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”

Carl Fogler

Ventnor