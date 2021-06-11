Voice of the People, June 11, 2021

Government restrictions are wise, not evil
Regarding the recent letter, “Socialism, Murphy restrictive”:
The writer is concerned that Gov. Murphy, in the midst of a deadly pandemic, imposed restrictions on group gatherings. He considers these restrictions an aspect of the controls of socialism. Such restrictions have nothing to do with socialism; they are government doing what governments have always done: trying to protect people from their own stupidity.
I can remember my father getting gas for the lawnmower in a glass gallon jug. Not very smart. But he was free to do it until a few unfortunate events led government to require gas be dispensed into safe containers. Socialism? No, just common sense.
Same for seat belts, motorcycle helmets and, sadly, firecrackers. Not socialism, just government doing what it can to keep people from doing dangerous, stupid things.
If the letter writer wants to give a lesson on the “evils of socialism” he should take the trouble to learn what socialism is and what it isn’t.
Gus Schick Millville
Limit flags at half staff to appropriate memorials
Why is it that every time there is a multiple shooting, the president orders all flags to be flown at half-staff. Flag etiquette states that flags be at half staff for the death of a president or former president or vice president or former vice president or other government official.
That’s in addition to national days of recognition, i.e. Memorial Day (half day only), Veterans Day, Peace Officers Memorial day, national tragedies, i.e. 9/11. In addition state governments may order the flag at half staff for military personnel killed in action.
But lately, every time there is a multiple shooting, the flag is at half staff. Yes, those shootings are a tragedy but it belittles the meaning of the flag. Let’s fly our flag proudly every day, putting it at half staff only where appropriate but not because of a multiple killing, which all too often occurs in the country.
Jim McElderry Ocean City
Ford hall of fame entry much deserved, overdue
Holy Spirit High School graduate Chris Ford’s recent entry into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame is well-deserved, and long overdue.
Ford is not only the best high school basketball player to ever play in our area; he also excelled at Villanova, playing in the NCAA Final Four in 1971. He went on to a very successful career in the NBA as a player and coach at basketball’s highest level.
With all his accomplishments he has remained a very humble person who has never forgotten his roots. Throughout the years he has remained loyal to the people, community and friends that he grew up with, also willing to help and above all willing to give back.
Ford has been a true ambassador for Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City, and all of New Jersey; when many of today’s high-level athletes place their egos first. I’m a Holy Spirit graduate and coach, and it is rewarding to see an elite athlete like Chris Ford who puts others first and represents our area with class, and dignity.
Larry DiGiovanni Galloway Township