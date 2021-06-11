Voice of the People, June 11, 2021

Government restrictions are wise, not evil

Regarding the recent letter, “Socialism, Murphy restrictive”:

The writer is concerned that Gov. Murphy, in the midst of a deadly pandemic, imposed restrictions on group gatherings. He considers these restrictions an aspect of the controls of socialism. Such restrictions have nothing to do with socialism; they are government doing what governments have always done: trying to protect people from their own stupidity.

I can remember my father getting gas for the lawnmower in a glass gallon jug. Not very smart. But he was free to do it until a few unfortunate events led government to require gas be dispensed into safe containers. Socialism? No, just common sense.

Same for seat belts, motorcycle helmets and, sadly, firecrackers. Not socialism, just government doing what it can to keep people from doing dangerous, stupid things.

If the letter writer wants to give a lesson on the “evils of socialism” he should take the trouble to learn what socialism is and what it isn’t.

Gus Schick Millville

Limit flags at half staff to appropriate memorials