No facts or evidence against offshore wind

I take issue with the resistance to offshore turbines. Many of those opposed to the projects show that hysterical theatrics and lies aimed at causing fear are being used by opponents.

One claimed he was speaking for Cape May businesses and property owners. The opposition offers no scientific facts or evidence, just lies and fear. I own property in Cape May and the opposition there doesn’t speak for me. My advice to them is to offer facts and stop the draconian fear mongering and unsubstantial lies. You got your short moment of fame. Go away and take Rep. Jeff Van Drew with you.

Joe Murphy

Town Bank

Give residents something in return for bulkhead

My family moved to LaClede Place in Atlantic City in 1942. I, my daughter — now 50 — my grandchildren and others have enjoyed the many wonderful offerings of living a block away from the bay since then. But now, that’s all gone.

No more sitting by the water and relaxing. No more waving to boats as they go by. No more fishing or crabbing off the bulkheads. No more walking on Sunset Avenue and seeing the reflection of the sunset on the water. No more watching the grasses disappear during high tide. The City has taken all this away and what has it given us in return? A bulkhead system on public properties, with lower bulkheads on private properties so we will still have flooding. No wins, just lose and lose.

It would help, though cost a lot money, to raise the sidewalk and put in a stepped area. It would help if funding were found to help private homeowners put up higher bulkheads.

It would really help if people who live in the neighborhood were asked for their feedback on projects that directly affect us before plans are in place. We have a neighborhood association which meets monthly and where many have appeared from the city. They come, they speak, they tell us what they are doing after plans are set. Then it’s a done deal.

The bulkhead against flooding has taken away a lot of our natural pleasures. What are you planning to give us?

Marlene Shane McPherson

Atlantic City