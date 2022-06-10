Voice of the People, June 10, 2022

Vote against GOP because of Jan. 6

President Trump set the stage during his campaign when he said that the only way he could lose is if the election was rigged. Then, having lost the election, he claimed without any proof that the election was stolen. He then used every scheme his lawyers could dream up to try to overturn the results. Failing on all counts, he encouraged an assault on the Capitol to protest the certification of the vote and by some to prevent it.

Recognizing the outrageousness of these actions and believing that the public would not stand for it, Kevin McCarthy said he planned to ask Trump to resign before he was impeached and removed from office. McConnell said that if this was not an impeachable act then nothing is. A short time later, when they saw that the Trump supporters were staying with him, McCarthy quit criticizing Trump and Mitch McConnell said that he would support Trump if he were the 2024 nominee. Almost all the Republican members of Congress, some of whom who ran for their lives on Jan. 6, began to downplay the seriousness of the riot. I believe this is clearly a case of these politicians putting themselves above country.

Trump’s actions were impeachable acts and although he wasn’t convicted, legislators acting for the good of the country should have removed him from office. I think people shouldn’t trust these Republican office holders to protect democracy. They should be voted out of office in 2022.

William J. Owens

Hammonton