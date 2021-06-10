Voice of the People, June 10, 2021

If a lesson is to be (I am not sure young people need this lesson) it should be on the evils of selfishness and the holiness of caring for protecting others. Also, to speak of love and the times of life when self-sacrifice is a noble act and that character matters.

“Live for yourself and you will live in vain; live for others and you will live again,” said Bob Marley.

Connie Martindale

Linwood

Education, enforcement to reduce gun crimes

In almost every reported case of a crime in which a firearm is used, one of the charges listed is unlawful possession, along with gun-related charges like being a person already specifically identified as not to possess a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Criminally minded persons don’t care what the law says, so additional laws are not a solution to gun violence. Education about appropriate possession and use makes sense. Perhaps stricter enforcement of existing law would help.

The problem is how firearms are used, not whether they are possessed. Make the use of a lethal weapon in the commission of a crime an aggravating factor that can’t be plea bargained away. Maybe that would help somewhat.