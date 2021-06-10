Voice of the People, June 10, 2021

Murphy gun proposals as ineffective as ever
More feel good gun laws will have zero impact on the recent shooting or future shootings. Yet again, after a horrific mass shooting tragedy, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy touts New Jersey’s toughest gun laws in the nation, absolutely none of which have prevented or stopped any of these horrific acts of violence or crime. Criminals do not register guns or follow the law, only law abiding citizens do.
The liberal Democrats need to stop defunding the police, stop plea bargaining for serious offenses, stop releasing criminals on summonses, make them post bail for serious crimes, and if someone cannot afford bail they shouldn’t commit the crime. Stop the white shame game that Blacks are disproportionately locked up more than white people. Easy fix — stop violating the law and getting arrested, and you won’t go to jail.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Selfishness greater evil than socialism
Regarding the recent letter, “Socialism, Murphy restrictive”:
The writer suggested that Gov. Murphy’s prom restrictions infringed on students’ freedom. Going further, the writer suggested it was a good time to give students a lesson on “the evils of socialism.”
If a lesson is to be (I am not sure young people need this lesson) it should be on the evils of selfishness and the holiness of caring for protecting others. Also, to speak of love and the times of life when self-sacrifice is a noble act and that character matters.
“Live for yourself and you will live in vain; live for others and you will live again,” said Bob Marley.
Connie Martindale
Linwood
Education, enforcement to reduce gun crimes
In almost every reported case of a crime in which a firearm is used, one of the charges listed is unlawful possession, along with gun-related charges like being a person already specifically identified as not to possess a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Criminally minded persons don’t care what the law says, so additional laws are not a solution to gun violence. Education about appropriate possession and use makes sense. Perhaps stricter enforcement of existing law would help.
The problem is how firearms are used, not whether they are possessed. Make the use of a lethal weapon in the commission of a crime an aggravating factor that can’t be plea bargained away. Maybe that would help somewhat.
More feel good legislation is not worth the paper it is written on and makes law abiding citizens more vulnerable to criminals.