Stockton name stands for ideals, not flaws

Regarding preliminary discussions about a possible name change for Stockton University:

Any discussion of renaming Stockton should focus on the transcendental ideals that our Founding Fathers pledged their “Lives, Liberty and Sacred Honor” to.

Washington and Jefferson’s legacies have similar dark stains. These were honorable men in troubled times that did their best, even if some of their ideals had to be deferred to future generations (which would be us).

Ours is a generational pursuit of progress, not perfection (which is an impossible standard to judge anyone by, past, present or future). Let’s make the name “Stockton University” stand for his ideals, not his shortcomings.

Steve Duffy

Absecon

Supports Alexander for Congress

Every day my intelligence is insulted by the red sidewalk signs encouraging folks to “Ban Windmills — Save Our Shore.” Rep. Jeff Van Drew must be searching the shore for a dead whale these days. Perhaps he will change his name to Captain Ahab, like he changed parties.

I really like being a nice person without a frown and hate in my heart 24/7. My dad called the TV an idiot box.

He was 100% correct. We all learned the hard way and now may be too late. One writer of a letter to the editor suggested I must have dementia because I am a Democrat. I laughed out loud.

Meanwhile, save the whales sounds way too woke for Republicans, in my opinion. They should all wear red flip flops. We already have Greenpeace USA.

Tim Alexander has my vote in the upcoming Democratic primary. I want a real leader.

Joan Mahon

Villas