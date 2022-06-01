Voice of the People, June 1, 2022

Outdoor dining harsh on nearby residents

Regarding the recent article, “Outdoor dining riles neighbors in Somers Point”:

The article did not reflect information that we, the residents, want to convey.

The light pollution coming from Josie Kelly’s and the Point pervade our homes. One neighbor had to purchase room-darkening curtains. Josie Kelly’s car lot trash is blows onto public streets and our lane every week. The music as measured from my front door has reached 91 decibels — pity the family of six living 15 feet. away from their outdoor venue. I wonder if that is even legal. And the Point’s music blasts until almost 2 a.m.

A hedge of arborvitaes surrounding both borders adjacent to this neighborhood is a quick fix. According to a text from a city official, Dermot Lloyd, owner of Josie Kelly’s, claims he has ordered them — that was last year. And the Point could border their property with large trees to help offset noise and lighting.

I am not against outdoor dining. It’s the extremely loud music coming from both ends of our neighborhoods, Josie Kelly’s and the Point, that residents abhor; the light pollution; and the trash pollution. The information from two City Council members wasn’t correct about what is happening in our neighborhood.

As I wrote to one city official, “smart growth needs to first include the residents who live here … how these changes impact the neighborhoods and to make certain all business owners are compliant.” But here we are, having to fight to take back our quality of life as these businesses run roughshod over us. It is clearly one of those not-in-my-backyard issues.

President Biden is just a front man

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, in my opinion, definitely got it right. “Biden is just a front man” she said on Twitter.

Joe Biden had the opportunity to become president but it came at a cost. He had to follow the Democrats’ agenda.

Open borders allowing illegals to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico, rampant inflationary pressure, Disinformation Governance Board, are just a few of the things Biden has going against his presidency.

Perhaps he is happy just to be president five days a week and go home most weekends to Delaware.

Teresita Doebley Somers Point David M. Levin Vineland