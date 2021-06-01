Voice of the People, June 1, 2021

Still deserve the truth
What a uniquely unsettling and challenging year it has been, but we’ve adjusted and adapted, endured and persevered successfully. Not all of us survived, and those loved ones we’ve lost deserve the truth, as do we.
But have we really demanded it, or have we passively allowed it to dissolve into talking points that serve a particular agenda? It’s saddening to think we may have rendered the world confusing and frightening to children and sacrificed their faith and trust in adults on the altar of politics.
Though the ways of the world will seek to divide us, we must never let them separate us from the most defining part of ourselves, our hearts.
George DeGeorge Turnersville
Immigrant care plan
I think I have a solution for all of the unaccompanied migrant children that are coming across the southern border illegally.
Let all the Democratic politicians take some home with them and support them. That way, the American citizens don’t have the financial burden of taking care of them.
Art Donath Sr. Corbin City
No plastic for beverages, impediments to driving
I’m no environmentalist but we can all make a difference by urging companies to switch back to glass bottles and more cans. Everyone should write emails to companies that put milk or water in plastic containers.
Petroleum is used to make plastic bottles. All those plastic bottles are recyclable but so many end up in the ocean.
People should also demand from local and state representatives that all traffic lights be timed in sequence so there are fewer emissions from automobiles that stop and go, stop and go. Roads not maintained well also cause more greenhouse gasses. When automobiles have to make more effort to move forward, there are more emissions.
David Barsky Atlantic City
Quit paying Trump backers
I used to believe people who had jobs in the White House were smart. I don’t anymore. I think they all got paid during the pandemic, it’s still going on. Most people lost their jobs.
I’m a senior citizen and I never heard of a president not conceding after losing an election. Some Trump supporters say he should still be the president.
Why don’t all the senators who think Donald Trump should be president resign and stop taking paychecks from us? Trump wasn’t paying them out of his pocket; we are paying them. Joe Biden is president. Show some respect.