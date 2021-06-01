Voice of the People, June 1, 2021

I’m no environmentalist but we can all make a difference by urging companies to switch back to glass bottles and more cans. Everyone should write emails to companies that put milk or water in plastic containers.

Petroleum is used to make plastic bottles. All those plastic bottles are recyclable but so many end up in the ocean.

People should also demand from local and state representatives that all traffic lights be timed in sequence so there are fewer emissions from automobiles that stop and go, stop and go. Roads not maintained well also cause more greenhouse gasses. When automobiles have to make more effort to move forward, there are more emissions.

David Barsky Atlantic City

Quit paying Trump backers

I used to believe people who had jobs in the White House were smart. I don’t anymore. I think they all got paid during the pandemic, it’s still going on. Most people lost their jobs.

I’m a senior citizen and I never heard of a president not conceding after losing an election. Some Trump supporters say he should still be the president.