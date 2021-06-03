Voice of the People, Jun 3, 2021

Against Mazzeo nomination

Life begins at conception. Pre-born humans should be entitled to protection from deliberate acts of violence in the same way that post-born humans are. These basic propositions “follow the science.”

Rather than embracing and protecting life, Gov. Murphy and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo support the legacy of pro-abortion forces’ disregard of science. Their proposed Reproductive Freedom Act says abortions are safe, then proposes a change in the law to make them less safe by allowing abortions to be done by non-physicians. The act would force the N.J. commissioner of Human Services and the State Board of Medical Examiners to change regulations they’ve for decades deemed necessary for the safety and well being of those who abort their babies.

The law seems to say politicians know better than experts. Why are Murphy and the Legislature telling medical boards how to regulate the professionals?

The proposed law says that it wants women to have accurate information on abortion. Yet, it does nothing to assure that accurate information is provided about the risks involved in the procedure. Some regret their decision to abort and say that if they had more information about the procedure and its risks, they would not have aborted their babies.