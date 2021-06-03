Voice of the People, Jun 3, 2021

Against Mazzeo nomination
Life begins at conception. Pre-born humans should be entitled to protection from deliberate acts of violence in the same way that post-born humans are. These basic propositions “follow the science.”
Rather than embracing and protecting life, Gov. Murphy and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo support the legacy of pro-abortion forces’ disregard of science. Their proposed Reproductive Freedom Act says abortions are safe, then proposes a change in the law to make them less safe by allowing abortions to be done by non-physicians. The act would force the N.J. commissioner of Human Services and the State Board of Medical Examiners to change regulations they’ve for decades deemed necessary for the safety and well being of those who abort their babies.
The law seems to say politicians know better than experts. Why are Murphy and the Legislature telling medical boards how to regulate the professionals?
The proposed law says that it wants women to have accurate information on abortion. Yet, it does nothing to assure that accurate information is provided about the risks involved in the procedure. Some regret their decision to abort and say that if they had more information about the procedure and its risks, they would not have aborted their babies.
The law requires N.J. taxpayers to pay for the killing of the unborn from any state. Taxpayer money may be used for things Americans disagree with all the time, but questions of ending a vulnerable human life are altogether different.
The move to pass the Reproductive Freedom Act is yet another signal that abortion activists are moving away from their mantra of “safe, legal, and rare” to something more akin to abortion “any time, for any reason, at no cost.”
William E. Brewer
Seaville
Against reelecting Small
It seems Democrats have a get out of jail free card. Consider the statements of hate and veiled threats against President Trump by Rep. Maxine Waters.
She made statements I consider racist and called for violence in the Chauvin case, and nothing was said about it by fellow Democrats. If a white Republican said the same things about President Obama, they would attack him, lay siege to his home and threaten his family.
Take Mayor Marty Small, who recently slapped away a cell phone put in his face by political opponents. I think we shouldn’t let a person who couldn’t control his temper run Atlantic City. If he stays in office he sets a bad example for young people of any race. I think Small gets off the hook because he’s tight with Gov. Murphy and the governor isn’t going to let his puppet running Atlantic City lose his job.
I also object to the $4.7 million cost of renovating seven public restrooms on the Boardwalk.