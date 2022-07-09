Voice of the People, July 9, 2022

Either bearing arms

allowed or it isn’t

Despite years of encroachment, the Second Amendment is self-explanatory. It provides the basis for a national self-armed militia. The Founding Fathers knew that such a citizen army was not possible unless they had an armed male population. In 1792, Congress passed the National Militia Act, in which all free white men (none under bond) between the ages of 18 and 45 were to report on muster day to their militia companies with either a rife or a musket (their own), ammunition and extra flints.

Since we no longer have militias two arguments arise. If the original provision remains as stated, then the term “arms” is unconditional and any infringement of it is unconstitutional. On the other hand, the fact that we no longer have militias could render the amendment moot and any sort of gun control that the majority of Americans can agree on is a possibility. But it has to be one way or the other. It can’t be both. And it can’t logically be solved with half measures and compromises.

And another thing, if I have a right to “keep and bear arms,” why do I need a permit? If I need a permit, it’s not a right. I certainly don’t require a permit to exercise that right. Somehow logic has fled here.

Vincent Torlini

Atlantic City

Court corrupt, paid,

needs more justices

I am livid about the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. Not only is it horrifying in its own right, but I think it opens the door to overturning many other fundamental rights.

We need to expand the court. This court lost credibility the day Mitch McConnell blocked Merrick Garland's confirmation hearings, and this decision removes any doubt I had that the court is a bought and paid for corrupt entity. I want Rep. Jeff Van Drew to co-sponsor HR 2584, the Judiciary Act.

If elected officials won’t support this bill or if they support overturning Roe, I will work very hard to vote them out.

Ellen Buelow

Galloway Township