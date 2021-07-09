Voice of the People, July 9, 2021

NJ still under funds behavioral health help

Historically, according to figures from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, New Jersey only meets approximately 60% of the demand for mental health and substance use treatment. As the state emerges from the pandemic, with studies showing an alarming increase in anxiety, depression, alcohol and other drug use, and other disorders, we can expect demand to continue to grow.

As behavioral healthcare providers, on the front lines throughout the pandemic, work to meet the diverse needs of the vulnerable populations they serve, they do so with deficits caused by inadequate rates that have been compounded by new costs including personal protective equipment, cleaning services and supplies, new digital platforms and more. Extremely qualified staff, at all levels, are underpaid for the important, life-saving and stressful work they do.

Now, as businesses across the spectrum face hiring crises, behavioral health is not only among them, but is unable to pay competitive wages, and cannot even compete with retailers and fast food establishments.