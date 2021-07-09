Voice of the People, July 9, 2021

NJ still under funds behavioral health help
Historically, according to figures from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, New Jersey only meets approximately 60% of the demand for mental health and substance use treatment. As the state emerges from the pandemic, with studies showing an alarming increase in anxiety, depression, alcohol and other drug use, and other disorders, we can expect demand to continue to grow.
As behavioral healthcare providers, on the front lines throughout the pandemic, work to meet the diverse needs of the vulnerable populations they serve, they do so with deficits caused by inadequate rates that have been compounded by new costs including personal protective equipment, cleaning services and supplies, new digital platforms and more. Extremely qualified staff, at all levels, are underpaid for the important, life-saving and stressful work they do.
Now, as businesses across the spectrum face hiring crises, behavioral health is not only among them, but is unable to pay competitive wages, and cannot even compete with retailers and fast food establishments.
Just $25 million would fill the deficits — a temporary request, until such time as the study of the adequacy of the rates required by 2017 law is finally undertaken. What is needed is rates across the board that cover the costs of care and those costs must include competitive wages.
With a $10 billion surplus, and tens of millions of supplemental federal funding coming to the state for mental health and substance use treatment, New Jersey has no excuse to not finally address the funding shortfalls in community-based mental health and substance use treatment programs.
In addition to the temporary $25 million supplemental, the following should be funded to ensure the sustainability of the system as we prepare to build a new 988 crisis response system: School Based Youth Services Program, $15 million; Screening Center Outreach Services, $1.5 million; Early Intervention Supportive Services, $15 million.
It is a moral and ethical imperative that spending be directed to New Jerseyans’ pressing mental health and substance use treatment needs. With both a significant surplus and exponentially growing need, policymakers must ask themselves, if not now, when?
Debra L. Wentz
Hopewell
President and CEO, New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies