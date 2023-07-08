Extend smoking ban to casinos in NJ

With bills awaiting final passage in the Legislature that will close the smoking loophole inside the Atlantic City casinos, Atlantic City workers (especially dealers) are still being forced to make the choice between possibly putting their lives at risk or being left with no job. Never mind the overwhelming bipartisan support from 83 out of 120 state legislators and Gov. Murphy’s repeated statement that once it comes to his desk, he will sign the bills.

The recent fires at Bass River Forest and Canada are yet another reminder of the dangers of smoke. At the time of the fires, air quality alerts and health warnings were issued as far south as Washington, D.C. When the casinos say that only 25% of the casino floor allows smoking, just like with a forest fire, that clearly doesn’t keep the other 75% safe from secondhand smoke. Casino workers are mere inches away from players smoking cigars, cigarettes and vapes.

With this bill yet to finally pass, casino workers still have to go to work and gamble with their own lives. The unacceptable number of cancer diagnosis, respiratory and cardiovascular disease amongst casino workers, along with the obligation to protect the health of nonsmoking patrons, should be more than enough reason to put the bills up for a vote. Covid should’ve been the straw that broke the camel’s back, and for the majority of legislators it was.

For now, the health of casino workers is in the hands of Senate President Scutari and Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Putting up the bills S264/A2151 for a vote will finally include casinos in the Smoke Free Air Act of 2006.

Nicole Vitola

Seaville