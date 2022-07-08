Voice of the People, July 8, 2022

Everyone loses when lives are lost

Equal pay, equal rights including birth rights for the unborn, the world is going nuts due to the sins of mankind. This also affects the weather and natural catastrophes. Save our children, be saved yourself, and we can save the world.

God watches over us at all times, but we must adjust to changing times and still hold to unchanging principles (1 Peter 1:25). Rigidity is a form of anger. Live and let live is the right way to go, but God gave us free will; even a broken clock is right twice a day.

We have changed some laws of destruction (AR-15), why tempt the impulses of those who cannot control them. A ghost gun leaves only a memory or a ghost of a loved one gone in a heartbeat. Let the unborn have a heartbeat or they will become a ghost.

In boot camp we all pay for the mistakes of a few. In the USA it’s the same, we all pay for loss of life whether it’s a mass shooting or an abortion. What’s seen is changing, the unseen is the unchanging (2corinthians 4:18).

Sometimes there are two moments in a man’s (shooter) life and the second one (a woman) could be too late. But for who is it too late, all of us. We all pay for the rights (equal) or the shortcomings (free will) of each other. There will always be people who desire a natural family so mankind can continue to occupy mother Earth. We can and will have free choice (pro-choice), but we must teach others what expense that comes with.

We can still be born to the Second Amendment rights for our future children. But if we don’t amend the choices we already have, then we will continue to pay for the mistakes of others. Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.

Michael K. Dale

Linwood