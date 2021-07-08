Voice of the People, July 8, 2021

Secure garbage bill protects bears, people

People should support Assembly bill A4641. This black bear feeding ban would require those living in black bear habitat to take steps in order to avoid unintentional feeding. It would require securing garbage with bear resistant containers or heavy straps, keeping garbage in the house until the morning of pick up, and keeping pet food inside. Damage and conflicts between people and black bears would greatly reduce with the passage of A4641, with both benefiting. We can live and co-exist with these remarkable animals!

Wildlife watchers spend much more money than hunters. They pay taxes on public lands and the state agencies connected to them. Many visit state forests in hope of seeing or photographing bears along with other wild creatures. Dollars are spent on lodging, food and transportation.

Black bears should be observed and studied in their natural habitat. We could learn a lot from them. Their sense of smell is seven times greater than that of a bloodhound. Like dogs, bears show an interest in the body fluids of animals and people. If dogs can detect cancer cells in body fluids, perhaps bears could at earlier stages of the disease.

Black bears are very intelligent and trainable. They very rarely harm humans.