Voice of the People, July 7, 2022

No tank battles, but war goes on

Born in 1935 I have seen war my entire life; am I now seeing the end of war as I know it? Tanks were invented during WWI and were perfected by Hitler as the driving force of his blitzkrieg operations of conquest, spearheading infantry attacks.

When America entered the Second World War my uncle, Martin Caroccio, was recruited to drive a tank against the Nazis, inspiring me even at a young age to follow the war. The only story my uncle told me was seeing the Nazis shoot a small Dutch boy as he ran across a field.

Today’s war witnesses Ukraine beating Russia with the use of missiles fired from drones or ground to ground, sinking the cruiser Moskva and damaged the frigate Adiral Makarov Amphore. Tanks have become coffins — 1,400 destroyed; planes carrying paratroopers are shot out of the sky, helicopters and troops are destroyed.

There will be no great WWII tank battles such as El Alamein led by British General Montgomery against Field Marshal “Desert Fox” Rommel in North Africa and Russia against Hitler in Kursk, Russia.

The final tank battle will perhaps be the battle between Saddam Hussain’s tanks and the coalitions during the Kuwait War. Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan also had tank battles.

Intelligence has targeted generals, colonels and military operations, wreaking havoc on the Russian cadre.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City