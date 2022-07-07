 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voice of the People, July 7, 2022

  • 0

No tank battles, but war goes on

Born in 1935 I have seen war my entire life; am I now seeing the end of war as I know it? Tanks were invented during WWI and were perfected by Hitler as the driving force of his blitzkrieg operations of conquest, spearheading infantry attacks.

When America entered the Second World War my uncle, Martin Caroccio, was recruited to drive a tank against the Nazis, inspiring me even at a young age to follow the war. The only story my uncle told me was seeing the Nazis shoot a small Dutch boy as he ran across a field.

Today’s war witnesses Ukraine beating Russia with the use of missiles fired from drones or ground to ground, sinking the cruiser Moskva and damaged the frigate Adiral Makarov Amphore. Tanks have become coffins — 1,400 destroyed; planes carrying paratroopers are shot out of the sky, helicopters and troops are destroyed.

There will be no great WWII tank battles such as El Alamein led by British General Montgomery against Field Marshal “Desert Fox” Rommel in North Africa and Russia against Hitler in Kursk, Russia.

People are also reading…

The final tank battle will perhaps be the battle between Saddam Hussain’s tanks and the coalitions during the Kuwait War. Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan also had tank battles.

Intelligence has targeted generals, colonels and military operations, wreaking havoc on the Russian cadre.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Digital Voices, July 5, 2022

“I find it funny that in previous contract negotiations, the city couldn't find a vendor to do once a week pickup.”

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News