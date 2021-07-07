Voice of the People, July 7, 2021

Manning still had heat as a teacher
Recently, the city of Pleasantville honored the late, great Negro League baseball pitcher Maxwell Manning by placing a portrait of the player on a huge wall adjacent to JoJo’s Restaurant at Main Street and the Black Horse Pike.
Manning taught in the Pleasantville school system in his later years, influencing numerous youth admirably. He was my pitching coach on the Greyhounds high school baseball team during the 1960s. Every once in a while, coach Manning would pitch to us to challenge us to get better. He usually blew the ball by us! His doing so taught us that, no matter how good we thought we were, there was always someone else better.
Getting back to the mural, I wonder if the artist knew that Manning was a right-handed pitcher in his playing days. The mural depicts him as being left-handed. Was this an accident or was there a hidden meaning behind it?
Ralph Miller
Galloway Township
Some above, many below average taxes
Everyone is talking about paying a fair share of taxes. Let’s really look at the figures.
The national budget in 2017 was $3.6 trillion. The population of the U.S. for the last census was 325.7 million people.
Now, if every man, woman and child paid an equal share of that budget, we would each be paying $11,188. The tax bill for a family of three would be $33,564. And this is only the IRS tax bill. People would still be paying real estate taxes and sales taxes because they are levied by the municipalities and states.
People should ask themselves if they are paying their fair share. And this is before Medicare-for-all and free college tuition for all.
So, somebody must be paying quite a bit more than their fair share. And some politicians want them to pay even more.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
A.C. streets ahead of public bathrooms
The CRDA wasted thousands of dollars by cleaning up and fixing up the public bathrooms before cleaning up Montpelier Avenue from the pharmacy to Pacific Avenue and Chelsea Avenue to the Boardwalk from Atlantic Avenue.
Atlantic Avenue and many other streets are in poor condition and in dire need of repair. It’s like the old saying, putting the carriage before the horse. I believe this shows the poor management of the CRDA for years.
I believe it’s incompetence. There needs to be real oversight; it’s just another government agency run by people who seem to have no understanding of the value of money, and others who have no vision.