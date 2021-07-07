Voice of the People, July 7, 2021

Now, if every man, woman and child paid an equal share of that budget, we would each be paying $11,188. The tax bill for a family of three would be $33,564. And this is only the IRS tax bill. People would still be paying real estate taxes and sales taxes because they are levied by the municipalities and states.

People should ask themselves if they are paying their fair share. And this is before Medicare-for-all and free college tuition for all.

So, somebody must be paying quite a bit more than their fair share. And some politicians want them to pay even more.

Frank Priolo

Hammonton

A.C. streets ahead of public bathrooms

The CRDA wasted thousands of dollars by cleaning up and fixing up the public bathrooms before cleaning up Montpelier Avenue from the pharmacy to Pacific Avenue and Chelsea Avenue to the Boardwalk from Atlantic Avenue.

Atlantic Avenue and many other streets are in poor condition and in dire need of repair. It’s like the old saying, putting the carriage before the horse. I believe this shows the poor management of the CRDA for years.